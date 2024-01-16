Globe nakigtambayayong sa WAABC sa Sinulog 2024

Nag-una nga digital solutions platform nga Globe ug ang We Are Ayala Business Club- Cebu (WAABC-Cebu) nagtambayayong alang sa pag-usab sa kasinatian sa Sinulog 2024.

Naghatag kini og plataporma alang sa mga motambong sa festival aron mapadayon ang ilang mga hilig sa arte, teknolohiya, musika ug dula.

Ang Globe ug WAABC nagdala sa Globe Passion City sa Cebu karong semanaha, usa ka mamugnaon nga luna alang sa mga tigtambungan sa festival aron malingaw.

Nahimutang sa Activity Center sa Ayala Center Cebu, ang nanambong makatagamtam sa lainlaing artistic pursuits gikan sa Enero 19 ngadto sa 21, 2024.

Ang kalihukan mahitabo ubos sa WAABC’s Bisayala, nga nagsugod sa Enero 16. Ang mga tiggamit sa Globe maka-access sa Globe Passion City pinaagi sa paghimo og donasyon sa Globe Rewards pinaagi sa GlobeOne app.

“For the Sinulog Festival this year, we want to turn attendees from just spectators to participants. With Globe Passion City, our goal is to give them a holistic festival experience where they don’t just watch the festivities but get to immerse in creative activities and pursue their passions,” matod ni Patrick Gloria, Globe Group Vice President for External Affairs.

Sa pakigtambayayong sa We Are Ayala Business Club - Cebu (WAABC-Cebu), Ayala Group brands nga mao ang Ayala Center Cebu, BPI, Seda, Honda, Isuzu, Volkswagen, Kia, BYD ug Healthway, ug ang Globe Group brands sama sa GCash ug KonsultaMD.

Alang sa mga mahiligon sa musika, ang Globe mopahigayon usab og G Music Fest sa Ayala Center Cebu Terraces sa Enero 21, diin ipakita ang mga pasundayag gikan sa mga sikat nga acts ug mga emerging talents sama sa The Itchyworms, BINI, Shoti, Mandaue Nights, ug daghan pa.