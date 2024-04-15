Gob. Garcia mohimo’g lakang batok sa LWUA; pipila ka mayor misuporta

Mohimo og legal nga lakang si Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia batok sa mga opisyal sa Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) ugaling mamugos ug mobabag kini sa operasyon sa kasamtangang mga opisyal sa Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) nga makaapekto na hinuon sa serbisyo sa mga konstiuente niini sa lalawigan sa Sugbo.

Atol sa pakighinabi sa mga tigbalita sa Abril 15, 2024 sa Kapitolyo, wa nakauyon si Garcia sa nahimong kalibog ug kasamok tali sa mga opisyal sa MCWD ug LWUA ning panahon nga nag-atubang og krisis sa tuibig ang Sugbo tungod sa El Niño.

“This is not the time to cause confusion and havoc especially since the OGCC opinion which both parties have agreed to right here is very, very, very, very clear,” matod ni Garcia sa Abril 15, 2024.

Gipasalig sa gobernador mo­­abag siya sa pagsiguro nga magpadayon ang pagpangita og solusyon sa buhatan aron mahatagan og igong supply ang mga residente sa Probinsya ning panahon sa labihang kainit.

“We have this water crisis but let me assure you this time, I am going to take an active role in helping the MCWD in coping with this crisis, ang water shortage caused by this very, very long dry spell...” dugang niya.

“Maggubot gubot na lang gyud sila aron ipasunod ang dili sakto? Then, I will be forced to exercise my power under section 16 of RA 7160. Remember, I may call on any other government agency or uniformed personnel to see to it that the general welfare of the constituents of Cebu will be upheld.”

MANIFESTO

Samtang, gikondenar sa mga mayor sa probinsya sa Sugbo ang giingong di makatarunganon nga lakang sa LWUA pagsulod sa operas­yon sa MCWD ug ang sayop niini nga pagsabot sa Presidential Decree No. 198.

Gipaagi kini sa usa ka nilagdaang manifesto pinetsahan og Abril 15, 2024.

Sila si League of Municipalities of the Philippines – Cebu Chapter President ug Daanbantayan Mayor Sun Shimura; Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan, Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes, Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas, Cordova Mayor Cesar Suan, Liloan Mayor Aljew Frasco ug Compostela Mayor Feljur Quiño ninglagda sa maong manifesto, nagtuo nga adunay misinterpretation sa nigawas nga Opinion No. 046 sa Office of the Government Corporate Counsel (OGCC). / ANV