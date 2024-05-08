Gobert napiling DPOY awardee

Napatik sa kasaysayan si Minnesota Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert human siya napili na sab isip Defensive Player of the Year awardee sa 2023-24 National Basketball Association (NBA).

Kini maoy ikaupat nga higayon nga nakuha ni Gobert ang pasidungog diin nakatabla siya sa rekord sa Basketball Hall of Fame inductees nga sila Dikembe Mutombo ug Ben Wallace.

Unang nakuha ni Gobert ang DPOY award niadtong 2018, 2019, ug 2021.

“It’s great teamwork,” matod ni Gobert. “We love to get individual awards and all these things, and it’s great but you can’t do it alone.”/ AP