Gobiyerno gipasidan-an batok sa pag-abli sa tobacco industry

Tungod sa kontrober­syal nga legal nga opinyon sa Department of Justice (DOJ), ang Southeast Asia Tobacco Control Alliance (Seatca) nipasidaan sa mga ahensya sa gobyerno batok sa pag-abli og balik sa pultahan sa industriya sa tabako tungod sa ilang mga donasyon ug suporta.

Sa usa ka pahayag, si Seatca Executive Director Dr. Ulysses Dorotheo miingon nga gikinahanglan alang sa mga ahensya sa gobyerno nga isalikway dayon ang bisan unsang pagsulay sa industriya sa taba­ko sa paghatag sa ilang mga donasyon ug tabang.

“The tobacco industry does its fake CSR to buy goodwill so that government officials will favor them when crafting and implementing tobacco control policies. Who wins then: public health or the industry?” matod ni Dorotheo.

“We have to be careful not to open doors for the tobacco industry to corrupt our bureaucracy,” dugang niya.

Gipaluyohan kini ni kanhi Department of Health Undersecretary Madeleine Valera, kinsa miingon nga ang bisan unsang pakigtambayayong sa industriya sa tabako mahimong adunay epekto sa gobyerno ug sa mga polisiya niini.

“It’s inappropriate for government agencies to receive donations from harmful industries when the donations may influence how such harmful industries are regulated,” matod ni Valera.

Sa iyang bahin, si kanhi Health Secretary Esperanza Cabral niingon nga ang pasalig sa Pilipinas sa Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) sa World Health Organization mao na ang pagtapos sa bisan unsang debate.

“Based on our international commitments, we should be banning all forms of tobacco sponsorships and protecting against tobacco industry interference,” matod ni Cabral.

Sa sayo pa, sa Opinyon niini nga pinetsahan og Hunyo 6, ang DOJ niingon nga walay nakitang illegal kon ang Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) maka­dawat og donasyon gikan sa industriya sa tabako. / HDT / SunStar Philippines