Gonzalez di interesado moaway ni Donaire

Taodtaod na sab nga naghisgot si Nonito “Filipino Flash” Donaire kabahin sa posible nilang panagharong ni Nicaraguan Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez apan kagahapon, Martes, Agusto 13, 2024 (PH time), gituldokan ni Gonzalez kining maong isyu.

Gamit ang X, kanhi Twitter, gitataw ni Gonzalez nga wala siya’y interest nga makig-away ni Donaire bisan sa kamatuoran nga pareho silang kanhi four-division world champion ug umaabot nga International Boxing Hall of Fame awardees.

Gitataw ni Gonzalez nga wala’y kamatuoran ang giingon ni Donaire nga padayon ang negusasyon kabahin sa ilang posibleng panagharong.

“On behalf of Team Chocolatito we want to inform our fans that we have NO INTEREST AT ALL of fighting @filipinoflash, nor are we in talks with his team. He has no Title or ANYTHING that interest us, therefore we wish him luck in Retirement. God bless,” tweet ni Gonzalez.

Si Gonzalez, 37, adunay 52-4, 42 KOs nga rekord samtang si Donaire, 41, adunay 42-8, 28 KOs nga rekord. / ESL