Gov. Garcia pabayron og $2.8M nga utang sa banko; gikwestiyon sa legal counsel

Gisalikway sa Supreme Co­urt (SC) ang apelasyon ni Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia nga mapugngan ang mando nga pabayron siya og $2.8 million nga iyang utang gikan sa usa ka langyaw nga bangko.

Alang sa SC, usa kini ka petis­yon ni Garcia aron malangan ang proseso.

Hinuon, ang kampo ni Garcia wala pa’y nadawat nga kopya sa desisyon ug niawhag sa publiko nga dili magpadala sa “dili kompleto, makalipat ug malisyusong taho” nga makadaot sa maayong imahen sa gobernador.

Sa 12 ka mga pahina nga hukom nga gipakanaog niadtong Disyembre, 2023 apan nabutyag sa publiko niini lang Martes, Septiyembre 10, 2024, ang SC nimando ni Garcia sa pabayad sa Hongkong Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) sa kantidad nga $700,000 isip danyos ug dugang pa ang interes ug legal costs.

“Garcia failed to raise any facts or circumstances which would justify the quashal of the alias writ of execution in this case. Tellingly, Garcia can point to no specific error in the amount under the alias writ issued by the trial court. She does not even claim that the legal and accumulated interest was improperly calculated and merely objects to the ‘staggering amount,'” tipik sa hukom nga gilagdaan ni Associate Justice Antonio Kho Jr.

PAMAHAYAG

Si Atty. Alex O. Avisado Jr. sa Gana Atienza Avisado Law Offices, ang legal counsel ni Garcia, niluwat og pamahayag nga niabot sa ilang atensyon ang naasoy nga hukom sa SC pinaagi sa social media apan wala pa sila nakadawat og kopya sa giingong desisyon.

"For the information of the public, this case originated from a decision of the Regional Trial Court of Makati Branch 57 which awarded the amount of Eight Hundred Ninety Thousand Three Hundred Forty Seven & 92/100 US Dollars ($ 890,347.92) and later reduced by the Court of Appeals to Seven Hundred Thousand US Dollars (700,000 USD) in favor of HSBC.This award was contested by our client since it had no basis (Gov. Gwen actually put up a collateral that was worth more than the award) and especially since HSBC wanted to enforce collection at already a ridiculous sum of Two Million Eight Hundred Thousand US Dollars (2,800,000 USD). This is the case that we challenged and elevated to the Supreme Court..." tipik sa pamahayag.

Alang ni Avisado Jr., wala’y tulobagon nga kaso si Garcia hangtod nga dili pa pinal ang desisyon sa SC.

"From the foregoing facts, it is very clear that there is no real, imminent threat of enforcement of any civil liability against Gov. Gwen Garcia. Unless and until the Supreme Court decides with finality," pamahayag ni Avisado Jr.

Ang kaso nagsugod 1996 dihang si Garcia nihuwam og $900,000 gikan sa HSBC aron pagpalit og cargo barge alang sa iyang negosyo nga mao ang GGC Enterprises. Ang kaso nahukman na sa ubos nga korte, Court of Appeals (CA) ug ngadto sa SC./CDF, RRM