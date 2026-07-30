Gov. Pam mitubag sa bashers

Nanalipod si Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro nga ang iyang pagtambong sa State of the Nation Address (Sona) ni Presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr. pagpakita sa iyang pagtahod sa pangulo sa nasod niadtong Lunes, Hulyo 27, 2026.

Matod ni Baricuatro nga nasayod siya nga naputos siya og pagsaway ilabi na diha sa social media tungod sa iyang pagtambong sa maong kalihukan.

“Grabe ra ba kaayong mga bashing noh, nganong ningadto ko sa Sona ug nganong di man ta moadto? As the Cebu Provincial Government I respect authority,” matod ni Baricuatro atol sa pagpanghatag sa mga benepisyaryo sa fuel subsidy sa Lungsod sa Sibonga niadtong Hulyo 29, 2026.

“The President is the President, he is the president of the country. I respect his position, we belong to the executive branch and I respect authority,” dugang niya. / ANV