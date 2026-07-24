Governor's Cup Caging ibalik, Sept. 26

Gipangulohan ni Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro ang paglusad sa 2026 Governor’s Cup U18 Basketball Tournament niadtong Huwebes, Hulyo 23, 2026, sa Conference Room sa Kapitolyo.

Ang torneyo nga gibanabanang salmutan og dul-an sa 500 ka batan-ong mga basketbolista gikan sa nagkadaiyang mga lungsod ug siyudad sa probinsiya, sugdan karong Septiyembre 26 sa wala pa matino nga venue.

Kauban ni Baricuatro sa paglusad sila si Cebu Provincial Sports Commission (CPSC) Chairman Dr. Rhoel Dejano, Commissioners Mark Anthony Ynoc ug Dr. Janos Vizcayno, ug CPSC Executive Director Engr. Rodrigo Tanza Jr.

Gipasabot ni Baricuatro nga kini nga inisiyatiba nagsilbeng tubag sa mga panawagan nga banhawon ang torneyo nga naundang unom na ka tuig ang nakalabay.

“Ang ato gyud goal dinhi sa Probinsiya sa Sugbo is to promote health and wellness and enhance the creation of the sports commission,” matod ni Baricuatro isip pagsunod sa executive order sa Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) kabahin sa kahimsog sa panglawas.

Nagkanayon si Dejano nga sa kasamtangan, 21 ka local government units (LGU) ang kompirmadong mosalmot sa torneyo, nga gibahin sa tulo ka division.

Apan matod niya, gilauman pang madugangan kini sa dili pa ang deadline karong Agusto 11, kay gusto ni Baricuatro nga ang tanang 44 ka lungsod ug unom ka siyudad sa probinsiya adunay representasyon.

“I’m very excited, and the mayors are just as excited. I’m really looking forward to this Governor’s Cup. The goal is to achieve 100 percent participation from all the municipalities and component cities,” batbat ni Baricuatro.

Ang kampyon sa torneyo makadawat og P500,000, makaluklok og 250,000 ang 2nd placer, P100,000 sa 3rd placer, ug P50,000 sa 4th placer. Makadawat sab og ganting salapi ang mapiling Season MVP, Finals MVP, Mythical Five, ug Best Muse.

Ang torneyo katapusang napahigayon niadtong 2019 ubos sa liderato ni kanhi Gobernador Hilario Davide III. / ESL