Grade 6 student pambato sa Pilipinas sa Kids Star Int’l pageant

Ang bubbly nga 12 anyos nga si Nikolah Jane Lavadia confident nga nitubag sa mga pangutana sa Cebu media sa iyang tahas nga mo-representar sa Pilipinas sa Kids Star International pageant.

Ang maong pageant ipahigayon sa Thailand sa Disyembre 3.

Si Nikolah nga taga-City of Naga, Probinsiya sa Sugbo nitug-an nga ang iyang inahan maoy niagni kaniya nga mosalmot sa Kids Star International pageant nga alang kaniya usa ka talagsaong oportunidad nga makuha isip representative sa nasod.

Siya way supak sa dihang gipangutana kon angay ba nga ang usa ka 12 anyos mosalmot na og mga beauty pageant.

“... as a child we should explore what our mother wants us to do its good for us. Our parents want us to know about other things. When we enter adulthood of course our time is limited we will work a lot,” tubag sa 5’2 nga dalagita.

Giangkon ni Nikolah nga na-pressure siya niining pagsalmot sa Kids Star International pageant ilabi na nga first time niya nga mo-join.

Apan siya nipasalig nga iyang i-promote ang nasod ug ang Sugbo ngadto sa international scene.

“I would tell them they should try to visit Cebu, it’s the second capital of the Philippines and the people in Cebu are really warm and hospitable, and they are very kind, they are also very funny. There are other places in Cebu that you will be amazed to visit,” sey pa sa batan-ong model.