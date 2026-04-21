Green nagtuo nga Kerr di na mobalik

Nagtuo si Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green nga posibleng dili na mobalik si Steve Kerr isip ilahang coach sa sunod season sa National Basketball Association (NBA) human sila nataktak sa Play-in tournament.

Sa iyang podcast nga 'The Draymond Green Show', nagkanayon si Green nga gusto unta gihapon siyang si Kerr gihapon ang ilang coach apan aduna siya’y katahap nga dili kini mahitabo.

"I hope he's our coach next season. "You want my opinion? I think not. Just because it feels like that. It felt like that was it," matod ni Green. / Gikan sa wires