Grizzlies nabungog sa Thunder

Giburakan sa Oklahoma Ci­ty Thunder ang Memphis Griz­zlies, 118-112, sa National Basketball Association (NBA) sa Memphis kagahapon.

Si Chet Holmgren mipalanog og 22 puntos ug 11 ka rebounds, si Jalen Williams mipuno og 23 puntos ug unom ka assists alang sa Oklahoma City nga mikuha og bahin sa top position sa Western Conference standing katabla ang defending champion Denver Nuggets.

Mitunol si Shai Gilgeous-A­le­xander og 20 puntos ug si Josh Giddey mipupo og 13 puntos.

“It didn't go our way the whole game, or even down the stretch,” matod ni Holmgren. “But we put together enough plays.”

Si Desmond Bane, nga kabalik lang sukad na-injured niadtong Enero 12, maoy nangulo sa Grizzlies sa iyang 22 puntos ug pito ka assists.

Samtang si Jaren Jackson Jr. ug GG Jackson mipuntos og 19 puntos matag-usa sa Grizzlies.

“We showed great intensity and played up to the level the game required if we wanted to win it. That was an impressive show of resiliency, I thought,” sigon ni Thunder coach Mark Daigneault. / RSC