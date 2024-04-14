Groundbreaking sa multi-purpose building sa Bulacao gipahigayon

Kauban ni Kongresista Rama sila si DPWH Cebu City District Engineering Office District Engineer Ramon Devanadera ug Barangay Bulacao Captain Junah Abellanosa-Babatuan, Barangay Councilors, ug ubang barangay officials ug mga empleyado.

Ang proyekto nagtinguha sa pag-establisar og multipurpose covered court nga magamit sa sports, community gathe­rings ug uban pang aktibidad sa Barangay Bulacao. Mismo si Kongresista Rama nakakita sa panginahanglan sa katukoran og covered court human siya giimbitar sa usa ka sports league kaniadto, sanglit kinahanglan nga tabunan ang kasamtangan nga sports facility.

“This facility is for the residents of Barangay Bulacao so that in the future, there is a venue where our youth or sports enthusiasts can use whenever there are sports leagues or whenever there are various events like fiestas,” matod ni Kong. Rama.

Ang Cebu City South District Representative nidugang nga makig-alayon siya sa Bulacao Barangay Officials sa pagbubo og dugang infrastructure projects sa barangay.

“I am here to be your partner in public service...” dason niya ngadto sa mga opisyal sa barangay atol sa iyang pakigpulong.

“(We have) to work together for the good of the barangay which is what we need right now, because sometimes when there is too much politics in certain situations in a barangay, public service is sacrificed,” dason niya.

“That’s why we have to not lose focus in that direction, we have to remember always that public service is a public trust. We have to remember always why we are put in this place. Why we are put in this position as public officials,” dugang niya.

Ang nasangpit nga proyekto nga nagkantidad og P4.95-million gikatakdang mahuman sa Hulyo 26, 2024.

Gipaila usab ni Kongresista Rama ang lain-laing mga programa sa social services, kauban ang mga nasudnong ahensya, nga mahimong mapahimuslan sa mga residente sa Bulacao.

Gipasalamatan niya si Presidente Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., Bise-Presidente Sara Duterte, House Speaker Martin Romualdez, ug Tingog Partylist nga gipangulohan nila ni Representative Yedda Romualdez ug Jude Avorque Acidre sa padayon nga pagsuporta sa mga proyekto ug programa sa Cebu City South District. / PR / HBL