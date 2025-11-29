Guam gimakmak sa Gilas

Gisugdan sa Gilas Pilipinas og daog ang ilang kampanya sa 2027 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers human nila gilubong ang Guam, 87-46, sa Calvo Fieldhouse didto sa Guam, Biyernes sa gabie, Nobiyembre 28, 2025 (PH time).

Solido nga depensa ang gipakita sa Gilas diin ilang gilimitahan lagn sa 17 points total ang Guam sa third ug fourth quarters.

Matod ni head coach Tim Cone nga ang depensa gyud ang ilang gihait pag maayo para sa Guam.

“We just had to step it up defensively. I thought we were letting them get the ball a lot of times. They were able to do that but we were also able to slow them down and control the tempo,” sigon niini.

“Still, they’re very, very disciplined. We saw that when they played Syria in the Asia Cup,” dugang sa beterano nga bench tactician.

Si Justin Brownlee ang nitimon sa Gilas sa iyang 22 puntos, duha ka rebounds ug duha ka assists, gikan sa 53 porsiyento nga shooting sa field, samtang si Dwight Ramos nitunol og 10 puntos, ug si AJ Edu niambit og walo ka puntos ug walo ka rebounds.

Para sa Guam, si Jericho Cruz nibuhat og 17 puntos apan nakabuhat pud siya og unom ka turnovers, nidugang si Tai Wesley og 12 puntos ug lima ka rebounds.

Ang ikaduhang panagsangka sa Gilas ug Guam homecourt na sa Pilipinas sa Lunes, Disyembre 1, 2025, sa Ateneo Blue Eagle Gym. / RSC