Gubat di himuon nga rason sa paggamit sa ngalan ni Hesus

Nipasidaan si Santo Papa Leo XIV niadtong Dominggo, Marso 29, 2026, atol sa Bendita sa Lukay sa Saint Peter’s Square sa Vatican City, Roma nga walay bisan kinsa ang makagamit sa pangalan ni Hesus aron ipakamatarong ang nahitabong gubat.

“Jesus is the King of Peace, who rejects war, whom no one can use to justify war,” tipik sa pamahayag sa pope, taho sa Vatican News.

Si Hesus dili maminaw niadtong mga pag-ampo nga nagpasiugda og gubat, apan iyang isalikway, matod pa ni Pope Leo XIV.

Sumala pa, “Ipadaplin ang mga armas! Hinumdomi nga kamo magsuon!”

Giampo sab sa pope ang mga nabiktima sa pag­panglupig.

“Holy Mary, woman of the third day, grant us the certainty that, in spite of all, death will no longer hold sway over us; that the injustices of peoples are numbered; that the flashes of war are fading into the twilight; that the sufferings of the poor are breathing their last,” sigon pa sa Santo Papa. / Anadolu