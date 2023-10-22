Gustong di mahisalaag ang pagtuo bahin sa Kawit deal

“I am not interested in clearing my name, I am interested in protecting the city.”

Mao kini ang reaksiyon ni kanhi Cebu City mayor Tomas Osmeña ngadto sa media sa press conference niadtong Sabado, Oktubre 21, 2023, subay sa mga bag-ong kalamboan kalabot sa kaso batok niya ug sa kanhi ug karon nga mga opisyal sa dakbayan.

Bag-o lang gibasura sa Office of the Ombudsman ang mga kasong administratiba ug kriminal nga gipasaka batok niya ug sa pipila ka kanhi ug kasamtangang mga opisyal sa Cebu City Government, ingon man private respondents gikan sa Gokongwei Group, tungod sa joint venture agreement (JVA) sa City Government alang sa pagpalambo sa integrated resort sa South Road Properties (SRP), diin ang karon nga Nustar Resort and Casino na.

Matod niya, gihimo sa oposisyon ang tanan kutob sa ilang mahimo aron mapahunong ang proyekto, nga iyang gipasangil nga usa ka “selfish political motives.”

Si Osmeña niingon nga ang iyang hukom sa pagsulti sa publiko bahin sa kaso dili tungod sa tinguha nga vendicated sa iyang desisyon, apan kapugngan ang mga tawo nga mahisalaag sa paghunahuna nga ang JVA uban sa grupong Gokongwei disbentaha sa Siyudad.

“Why is it advantageous to the city? Because they spend P20 billion on the construction right away,” matod ni Osmeña.

“Not benefit? And then when you see a structure like that, I’m not talking about theory. I’m talking about (an) actual (building). You can actually go there and you can see it’s standing. Now, what does that mean? It means that all our properties in the SRP go up in value,” dason niya.

BENEPISYO

“Ang Siyudad dili makakuha og 10-porsiyento nga bahin sa ginansya, ang Siyudad makakuha og 10 porsyento sa gross revenue rentals. Unsa ang kalainan? Ang ganansya human sa gasto, mao nga gitawag nimo kini nga ‘ginansya.’ Porsiyento sa gross rentals is like VAT (value added tax), 10 percent of whatever they collect, whether they get profit or not. That’s the difference,” matod ni Osmeña.

Siya niingon nga ang Siyudad adunay katungod nga makadawat sa 10 porsyento sa gross revenue sa Nustar, nga mas sayon ​​​​sa pag-audit.

“The City is not deprived with the business gross revenue,” dason ni Osmeña.

Matod niya, ang paghan-ay alang sa transparency ug gamay nga kahigayonan sa graft and corruption.

“In the minds of the stupid opponent in the city hall, the City did not benefit; in my mind, the city is not the City Government, but the people themselves,” dason niya.