Guzman: Alas Women kinahanglan makaporma og puwersa nga langkuban sa ‘best of the best’

Sa nanglabay nga katuigan, ang Alas Pilipinas Women nakapadala og lig-ong puwersa sa nagkadaiyang international competitions apan dili gyud ang labing lig-ong puwersa nga puwedeng maporma sa national women’s volleyball squad.

Sa pag-host sa Pilipinas sa 2029 FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship, makaporma na kaha sa national team ang labing lig-ong puwersa nga pormahon niini?

Ang kasamtangangang team captain sa Alas Women nga si Jia Guzman nanghinaot nga mahitabo kini inig abot sa tukmang panahon.

“Right now is a really good time to come into Alas and show the world what we’ve got. We need the best of the best talaga, not just the best of the rest,” matod ni Guzman nga napatik sa www.gmanews.tv.

“We need people who want to work for the country, who want to learn from us also, ‘yung team, training with the best talents from high school, from college,” dugang niya. / ESL