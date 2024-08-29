Gwen, Ahong, Duke apil sa performing officials sa CV

Walo ka buwan sa dili pa ang midterm elections sa Mayo 2025, nagsugod na ang init sa pulitika, uban ang mga survey nga nagpakita sa performance sa mga incumbent nga opisyal.

Ang mga lider sa Sugbo mikuha sa top nga posisyon isip mga nagpakita og maayo nga local chief executives, gikan sa mga mayor ug gobernador hangtod sa mga mambabalaod sumala sa survey nga gihimo sa usa ka non-government organization.

Sa survey nga gihimo tali sa Hulyo 1 ug 10, 2024, nga nagtutok sa performance sa mga gobernador sa Central Visayas (CV) alang sa ikaduhang quarter, si Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia ang nakakuha sa unang dapit uban ang 94.5 porsyento nga satisfaction ra­ting.

Nagsunod ni Garcia mao sila si Negros Oriental Governor Chaco Sagarbarria (91.3%), Siquijor Governor Jake Villa (90.8%), ug Erico Aumentado nga adunay 88.6 porsyento.

Sumala sa Facebook post sa RPMD bahin sa resulta sa survey, ang RPMD nga survey nag-evaluate sa mga gobernador base sa legal compliance, strategic vision, decision-making, fiscal management, crisis response, pagpalambo sa public service, community engagement, ug economic ug social development.

Ang mga mayor, sa laing bahin, gi-evaluate base sa kritikal nga mga indikasyon sama sa public service efficiency, transparency ug accountability, community engagement, infrastructure development, ug environmental sustainability. Gimeasure usab niini ang health ug safety protocols, improvements sa edukasyon ug youth programs, economic development initiatives, ug suporta alang sa cultural ug recreational programs.

Sa mga mayor sa Sugbo, apil ang tulo ka highly urbanized cities, si Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan ug Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas nakatabla sa unang dapit nga adunay 90.1 ug 90 porsyento, matag-usa.

Si Toledo City Mayor Marjorie Perales anaa sa ikaduhang dapit nga adunay 87.8 porsyento, gisundan ni Acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia sa ikatulo nga dapit nga adunay 84.6 porsyento, ug si Bogo City Mayor Carlo Jose Martinez nga adunay 82.5% nga satisfaction rating.

Ang mga miyembro sa House of Representatives gi-assess base sa tulo ka essential criteria: district representation, legislative performance, ug constituent service. Sa House of Representatives, walo ka mambabalaod ang naa sa numero unong dapit. Sila mao:

* Vincent Franco Domingo Franco, 5th district, Cebu (91.5 porsyento)*

* Pablo John Garcia, 3rd district, Cebu (91.3 porsyento)

* Rhea Mae Gullas, 1st district, Cebu (91.2 porsyento)

* Emmarie Ouano-Dizon, lone district, Mandaue City, Cebu (91.1 porsyento)

* Ma. Cynthia Chan, lone district, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu (90.9 porsyento)

* Eduardo Rama, Jr., 2nd district, Cebu City (90.8 porsyento)

* Daphe Lagon, 6th district, Cebu (90.7 porsyento)

* Manuel Sagarbarria, 2nd district, Negros Oriental (90.6 porsyento)

Si Zaldy Villa sa Siquijor nakakuha sa 2nd nga dapit nga adunay 88.4 porsyento, gisundan ni Jocelyn Limkaichong, 1st district, Negros Oriental, (87.3 porsyento), samtang si Maria Vanessa Aumentado, 2nd district, Bohol (86.1 porsyento), ug Janice Salimbangon, 4th district, Cebu (85.7 porsyento), nagtabla sa ikaupat nga dapit, ug si Kristine Alexie Tutor, 3rd district, Bohol, nakakuha sa ika-limang dapit nga adunay 82.5 porsyento nga performance rating.

Ang RPMD o RP-Mission and Development Foundation Inc., usa ka non-government organization nga gipangulohan ni Dr. Paul Martinez, miingon nga ang second quarter survey gihimo tali sa Hulyo 1 ug 10, 2024, nga adunay sample nga 10,000 ka respondents, nga nakab-ot ang 95 porsyento nga confidence level ug margin of error nga +/- 1 porsyento.

Ang survey gihimo face-to-face nga naglakip sa tanang barangay. Sumala ni Martinez, ang RPMD nagpadayon sa pag-assess sa performance ug ground surveys sulod na sa 13 ka tuig.

Gipasabot niya nga nakadawat sila og pondo ug sponsorships gikan sa business community alang sa pag-conduct sa mga survey ug assessment./ MVG