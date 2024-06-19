Gwen: CPH Balamban giilang Level 2 hospital

Lisensyado na nga mo-operate ubos sa Level 2 ang Cebu Provincial Hospital sa lungsod sa Balamban (CPH Balamban) human na-accredit sa Department of Health (DOH).

Pormal nga gitugyan ni DOH-7 Director Dr. Jaime Bernadas ang License to Operate isip Level 2 hospital ngadto kang Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, third district Congressman Pablo John Garcia, ug hospital chief Dr. Olivia Dandan.

“Kini atong mga ospital, naningkamot ta nga ato gyud ni ma-upgrade because every Cebuano, adunahan man o kabus, is deserving of the best services,” matod ni Governor Garcia.

Gipahibaw ni Garcia nga samtang nadawat na sa CPH Balamban ang accreditation niini, padayon usab ang pagproseso sa laing tulo ka mga provincial hospitals sa dakbayan sa Carcar, Danao ug Bogo alang sa Level 2 accreditation.

Gidugang niya nga ang Bantayan District Hospital, na elevate na usab sa Level 1 sa Abril ning tuiga, samtang ang Ricardo L. Maningo Memorial Hospital sa San Francisco, Camotes, gilaraw usab nga makahuman sa pag comply sa mga rekisitos alang sa accreditation niini isip Level 1 hospital.

Gipasabot sa DOH nga ang mga Level 1 hospital makahatag og emergency care and treatment, general administrative ug ancillary services, primary care sa prevalent diseases sa mga lokalidad, ug clinical services sama sa general medicine, pediatrics, obstetrics ug non-surgical gynecology, lakip na ang minor surgery.

Aron maangkon ang maong level gikinahanglan nga may operating room, recovery room, maternity facilities, isolation facilities, clinical laboratory, imaging facility ug pharmacy nga lisensyado sa DOH.

Samtang ang Level 2 hospitals, kinahanglan usab nga na departmentalized ug dunay intensive care units, respiratory therapy services, tertiary clinical laboratory ug Level 2 imaging facility nga adunay mobile x-ray equipment.

Gawas sa gihimo’ng turnover, gipahibawo sa Kapitolyo nga dugang 15 ka hemodialysis machines ang nadawat sa hemodialysis center sa CPH Balamban nga aduna nay 25 ka mga machine. / ANV