Gwen Garcia giabsuwelto sa kasong Mananga desilting

Gibasura sa Court of Appeals (CA) ang administrative charges nga gipasaka batok ni kanhi Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia subay sa pagkubkub sa Mananga River.

Base sa desisyon sa 11th Division sa CA sa Pebrero 26, 2026 mipabor kini sa appeal ni Garcia nga i-dismiss ang kaso tungod sa giingong kapakyas sa respondent nga si Moises Deiparine sa pagpamatuod nga adunay dautang tinguha ug korapsyon ang kanhi gobernador sa pagmando sa desilting.

Ang maong desisyon, giaprubahan ni Associate Justice Raymond Reynold Lauigan ug gilagdaan ubos sa pagtugot nila ni Associate Justices Maria Elisa Sempio Diy ug Ma. Consejo Gengos-Ignalaga.

Kahinumdoman nga gisuspenso si Garcia sa Ombudsman pipila ka buwan sa naghinangat nga Mayo 2025 nga piniliay tungod sa maong reklamo.

Diin sa desisyon niini sa Hulyo 16, 2025, gihukman si Garcia nga guilty of Conduct Prejudicial to the Best Interest of the Service and Simple Misconduct apan tungod kay wala na man kini maghupot og katungdanan sa gobiyerno, gi-convert niini ang penalty of suspension sulod sa usa ka tuig sa penalty na motumbas sa sweldo niini sulod sa unom ka buwan.

Apan sa bag-ong desisyon, gisaysay sa CA nga ang maong reklamante napakyas sa pagpamatuod sa mga gipasangil niini.

“Considering the foregoing circumstances, the court holds that respondent failed to discharge his burden of proving petitioner’s wrongful and corrupt intention. She must, therefore, be exonerated from the offense of Simple Misconduct,” saysay sa desisyon.

“In the same vein, the Ombudsman erred in holding petitioner liable for Conduct Prejudicial to the Best Interest of the Service,” dugang niini.

Gidugang sa korte nga subay sa gipresentar nga records, giingong wala makaguba o makamugna og dili maayong epekto sa sapa ang gihimong desilting.

“In this case, the court cannot deduce from the facts and circumstances of the case how petitioner’s act amounted to a Conduct Prejudicial to the Best Interest of the Service,” matod sa CA.

“Contrary to the findings of the Ombudsman, the subsequent and contemporaneous acts of petitioner evince that she was merely exercising efficient and effective governance to promote the general welfare of the people,” dugang niini. / ANV