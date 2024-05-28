Gwen mibiya na sa PDP-Laban

Pormal na nga mi-resign si Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia isip miyembro sa Partido Demokratiko Pilipino Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) o PDP, bag-ong ngalan niini.

Si Garcia nipadala og suwat ngadto kang PDP President ug Representative Jose Alvarez aron ipadangat ang iyang intensyon sa pagbuhi sa iyang membership sa grupo.

Ang PDP-Laban maoy kanhi ruling party, nga gipangulohan ni kanhi Presidente Rodrigo Duterte.

Usa sa giingong bug-at nga rason sa gobernador mao ang ilang conflict tali sa kasamtangang miyembro sa partido.

Lakip na niini ang administrative complaint nga giduso ni suspended Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama batok kaniya.

Matod niya nakamugna kini og ‘irreconcilable conflict’ sa duha ka mga habig nga anaa nagpasilong sa usa ka partido.

“Specifically, the complaint filed against me by Mayor Michael Rama, Vice President for the Visayas, with the Office of the President, has created an irreconcilable conflict,” matod ni Garcia.

Nagtuo si Garcia nga ang g complaint nagsugod sa dihang iyang gihatagan og pagtagad ug proteksyon ang cultural heritage sa Kapitolyo, butang nga naghatag og daghang mga pangutana sa iyang hukom ug baruganan.

“In light of these circumstances, I believe it is in the best interest of both myself and PDP-Laban that I step aside. Upholding my personal and professional values, while avoiding any actions that could be detrimental to the party, is of paramount importance,” matod ni Garcia sa Mayo 28, 2024.

“The current situation has unfortunately created an environment where my continued membership would be inimical to both the party and myself,” dugang niya.

Hinuon, sa uwahing bahin sa suwat niini, nagpasalamat ang gobernador, nga maoy labing una nga nanumpa ubos sa partido niadtong 2016, sa kahigayunan nga nakatampo sa mga panglantaw ug tinguha sa partido.

“Despite this regrettable outcome, I remain grateful for the opportunity to have contributed to PDP-Laban’s mission during my time with the party. I wish you and all members continued success in your endeavors.” / ANV