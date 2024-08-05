Gwen: Sugbo nagkahiusa alang sa pagsuporta ni President Marcos

Atol sa opening salvo program sa 455th Founding Anniversary sa Probinsiya sa Sugbo, Agusto 5, 2024, si Gobernador Gwendolyn Garcia nanawagan sa tanang gobernador sa pagsuporta sa administrasyon ni Presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“As we have shown and manifested, we know without any questions and ifs, and or buts, we a united Cebu stand firmly behind the leadership of our president, Ferdinand Marcos Jr. This is a statement and a commitment, as well as a challenge to my fellow governors. Now more than ever, let our voices ring out in the entire Philippines... We need to move forward and we must move forward, and we can only do this with a united country,” pakigpulong sa gobernador.

Nagsilbing pinasidunggang dinapit sa maong kalihokan si First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos.

Diin adunay gihimo nga ‘Manifesto of Support’ diin si Gov. Garcia, Bise gobernadora Hilario Davide III, mga opisyal ingon man ang ubang gobernardor nga mitambong ang mipirma sa maong manifesto alang sa Bagong Pilipinas nga gisaksihan ni FL Marcos.

Lakip sa maong kalihokan ang pagpasiugda og Tabo sa Kapitolyo 2024 nga adunay mga nagkadaiyang lagutmon, produkto gipasigarbo sa nagkadaiyang lungsod ug dakbayan sa probinsiya.

Karong adlawa, Agusto 6, ang Civil Service Commission nipagawas og regional advisory nga Special Holiday sa Probinsiya sa Sugbo ug gidaklarar nga way trabaho ang government offices.

Samtang pipila ka mga publiko ug pribadong tunghaan sa Sugbo ang way klase. /FVQ