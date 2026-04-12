Gymnastics duwaon na sa NCAA

Nibuhat og lakang ang National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) para sa sunod nga henerasyon nga gymnasts sa paglakip sa maong sports discipline sa Season 101 nga schedule.

Sa pakigtambayayong sa Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) ug sa Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP), pormal nga gilusad sa NCAA ang ilang aerobic gymnastics program didto sa Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Kini timaan sa usa ka bag-ong dalan alang sa mga student-athletes nga adunay potensyal nga mamahimong sakop sa national team sa umaabot.

Gipasiugdahan ni PSC Chairman Patrick Gregorio ang kamahinungdanon niini nga inisyatiba, diin iyang gihisgutan nga ang pag-apil sa NCAA magsilbi nga "grassroots pipeline" o tuburan sa mga talento alang sa nasudnong atleta.

“Every gymnast we see here could be a future national athlete. The NCAA is giving them a stage, and the PSC is committed to supporting programs that transform potential into performance. This is how we build champions, not overnight, but through sustained grassroots development,’’ matod ni Gregorio

“I admire the leadership of the NCAA and its sincere desire to help the development of our future national athletes. I am really happy and thankful for their commitment,” dugang niya.

Pinaagi sa pagpaila sa aerobic gymnastics sa lebel sa kolehiyo, gipalapdan sa NCAA ang pundasyon sa mga atleta nga mahimong mag-specialize ug makigtigi sa mga elite nga kompetisyon sa tibuok kalibutan. / RSC