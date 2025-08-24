Haliburton nagpahigayon og basketball camp

Usa sa pamaagi nga makuhaan iyang gihunahuna sa epekto sa iyang Achilles injury, ang Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton nagbuhat og basketball camp alang sa mga batan-on nga player.

Daw sama sa nabalik ang pahiyom ni Haliburton pagkakita niya sa lapas 300 ka mga bata nga misalmot sa Indian Pacers Athletic Center sa suburban Indianapolis.

“I'm walking in my boot, getting closer to walking full time in my shoe, so that's exciting," matod niya. “Every couple of weeks, it's kind of a new benchmark, a new achievement. So it's the small wins right now. There are good days, bad days, so every day is kind of Groundhog Day. I'm just trying to get well."

Gipadayag ni Haliburton nga di niya dalion ang iyang recovery og kuyog niya sa pagpaayo pud ang injured WNBA All-Star Caitlin Clark nga miduwa pud sa Indiana.

Gisunod ni Haliburton ang recovery procedure nila Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard ug Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum nga pulos pud niagi og Achilles tendon injuries.

Napiang si Haliburton sa pinakadako nga game sa iyang career nga mao ang Game 7 sa NBA Finals batok sa Oklahoma City Thunder. Ang Thunder maoy nidaog sa titulo. / RSC