Head of state sa Myanmar absent sa Asean Summit

Dili makatambong ang head of state sa Myanmar atol sa 48th Asean Summit sa Sugbo sa Mayo 7-8, 2026.

Kini maoy gikompirmar ni Dominic Xavier Imperial, Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Deputy Assistant Secretary for Asean Affairs sa Mayo 6, 2026.

Matod ni Imperial nga mao kini ang nakuha nilang impormasyon subay sa updated nga listahan sa Asean delegates.

Nasayran nga una na nga nipadayag ang Myanmar nga si Junta Chief Min Aung Hlaing nga dili makatambong sa summit tungod sa nagpadayong civil war.

“We are guided by the leader’s decision nung mayroon po’ng lumabas na decision before because of the situation in Myanmar, so ang decision po for the summit is will be their Permanent Secretary and for the reason hindi naman nagbago, at wala naman po’ng bagong decision ang leaders so ganoon pa rin po, the representation of Myanmar stands,” matod ni Imperial sa Mayo 6, 2026.

Hinuon, iyang gikompirmar nga tambungan gihapon kini sa Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Kahinumdoman nga wala makapadayon sa pag-take over sa rotating chairmanship sa Asean 2026 ang Myanmar tungod sa civil conflict ug junta rule hinungdan nga nihulip sa pagpangulo karon nga summit ang Pilipinas.

Gawas sa Myanmar, gipahibalo ni Imperial nga anaa ang head of states sa 11 ka mga nasod nga langkuban sa Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Pilipinas, ug Vietnam.

Lakip sa hisgutan sa maong summit ang energy, food, safety, security, ug crisis mitigation sa matag miyembro sa Asean. Apil sab sa tukion ang baruganan niini sa South China Sea ug ang hiniusang tingog labot sa tensiyon sa Middle East nga nakaapekto sab sa Asean states.

Positibo si Imperial nga mahimong magmabungahon ug adunay maayong mga epekto ang himuon nga summit ilabi na sa mga isyu ug concerns nga mahimong matabangan sa mga lider sa nahisgutang nasod alang sa kalambuan nga gitinguha niini.

“We’re actually confident about the declaration on how Asean will respond to the Middle East crisis, we do not see any impediment in fact we are very encouraged by the committment of all the Asean member states,” matod ni Imperial.

“The main purpose really here is for all the member states of ASEAN to come up with measures that will help us respond not just to different situation now but to other future crisis,” dugang niya. /ANV