Heading gustong mobalik sa Gilas

Gipabuhagay ni kanhi Gilas Pilipinas sniper Jordan Heading ang ganahan siya mobalik pagduwa sa national team alang sa umaabot nga kampanya niini sa nagkadaiyang international competitions.

Niini, nagpadangat og mensahe si Heading ngadto ni national coach Tim Cone.

“If you need me... Please, feel free to call me,” matod niya nga napatik sa Spin.ph.

Gitataw ni Heading nga naengganyo siya nga moduwa pagbalik sa Gilas human niya nasayran nga si Cone na ang mogiya sa team.

Dihang nagduwa si Heading sa Gilas niadtong 2021, si Chot Reyes pa ang coach samtang si Cone nagtrabaho isip teamporaryong assistant coach.

“That last time I was with Gilas, I enjoyed being able to spend some time with him (Cone), back then I thought he just has a high level (of knowledge) of the way he views the game and the way he goes about it,” dugang ni Heading.

Alang ni Heading, maayo nga lakang ang gihimo sa Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) sa pagkuha ni Cone isip head coach.

“He runs his system the way he wants it and that’s very important. For a national team to have a lot of buildup to make a tournament having a lot of chemistry and to have a lot of experience within a system, I think that’s very important,” matod ni Heading. / ESL