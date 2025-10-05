Hearing sa anomaliya sa flood control gisuspenso

Gipahibalo sa Senate Blue Ribbon Committee nga ilang gisuspinde ang imbestigasyon bahin sa mga anomaliya sa flood control projects.

Mao kini ang gisulti ni Senate Pro Tempore Panfilo “Ping” Lacson niadtong Sabado, Oktubre 4, 2025.

Sa usa ka mensahe ngadto sa mga tigbalita, gibutyag ni Lacson, kinsa maoy Senate Blue Ribbon Committee chairperson, nga una niyang gieskedyul ang sunod nga hearing karong Miyerkules, Oktubre 8, apan nakahukom siya nga ikansela kini tungod sa nagkalainlaing rason.

“To maximize the discussions, I checked with the DOJ (Department of Justice) if the supposed ‘tell-all’ affidavit/s of the Discayas were already available. Corollary to that, I also checked with the office of the executive judge of Manila RTC (Regional Trial Court) if they have concluded the investigation on the possible violations of the notarized document involving TSgt Guteza and Atty. (Petchie Rose) Espera,” matod ni Lacson.

“Having been informed that both would not be ready within one week, not to mention that the BRC (Blue Ribbon Committee) hearing will be in conflict with the budget and CA (Commission on Appointment) hearings, I informed SP Sotto of the cancellation until further notice,” dugang niya.

Ang magtiayong Discaya, si Pacifico ug Sarah, ang mga tag-iya sa duha sa top contractors sa mga proyekto sa flood control, una nang nagtumbok sa daghang mga kongresista nga nakadawat og mga kickback gikan sa anomaliya sa mga proyekto.

Gibutyag usab nila ang giingong bid-rigging sa mga kontrata sa flood control sa Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Sa usa ka press conference niadtong Biyernes, Oktubre 3, si DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon niingon nga ang mga firm nga gipanag-iya sa mga Discaya nakakuha og 1,214 ka flood control contracts gikan sa 2016 hangtod 2025 nga nikabat sa P77.934 bilyones.

Asoy ni Dizon nga ang mga Discaya mahimong multahan og P300 bilyones tungod sa kalambigitan sa bid-rigging.

Ang mga Discaya sige'g balikbalik sa DOJ sa nilabay nga mga semana taliwala sa ilang aplikasyon isip state witnesses sa mga anomaliya sa flood control.

Atol sa katapusang hearing sa Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, ang retired marine nga si Orly Guteza, kinsa niangkon nga kanhi security aide sa gubot nga Ako Bicol partylist representative Elizady “Zaldy” Co, nibutyag nga naghatod siya og mga bag sa kuwarta ngadto sa kanhi House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Nisumiter siya og affidavit nga gi-notarize ni Espera.

Apan, pagkasunod adlaw, si Espera nilimod nga siya ang nag-notarize, nipirma, o niapil sa pag-andam sa affidavit ni Guteza.

Si Lacson, sa sayo pa, niingon nga si Romualdez imbitahon sa sunod nga hearing. /TPM, SunStar Philippines