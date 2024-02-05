Heightened alert sa House tungod sa ‘hulga’

Gipaubos sa heightened security alert ang House of Representatives tungod sa mga hulga nga nadawat sa daghang mga miyembro ug kawani sa miaging semana, sumala ni House Secretary General Reginald Velasco sa Lunes, Pebrero 5, 2024.

Sa pakighinabi sa mga tigbalita, si Velasco nagkanayon nga nagpatuman sila og mga security measures susama sa gipatuman atol sa State of the Nation Address.

“Basta sinasabi lang na baka bombahin itong House of Representatives. The security has been tightened. So, we just want to protect the members of the House of Representatives and staff and employees of the House from any untoward incidents,” matod ni Velasco.

“Ni-report sa akin ng security. There were some motorcycles going around the premises. Kaya pinagbawal na naman ‘yung motorcycles being parked in front of any buildings. So we have designated a special parking area for motorcycles. And then for those deliveries, we have instructed our security that delivery men should stay at the gate. And then the goods or supplies will just be picked up by the representatives of the members or employees. Dati kasi, we allowed them to come in,” dason niya.

Si Velasco nagdumili sa paghingalan sa mga nakadawat sa mga hulga apan ang mga taho nagkanayon nga wala iapil si House Speaker Martin Romualdez.