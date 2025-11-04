Helicopter nga gitahasan sa relief operations nahagsa

Nahagsa ang usa ka helicopter sa Loreto, Agusan del Sur sa Martes sa buntag, Nobiyembre 4, 2025, samtang padulong sa usa ka humanitarian ug disaster response mission taliwala sa pag-igo sa Bagyong Tino.

Sa usa ka pamahayag, ang Eastern Mindanao Command (EastMinCom) sa Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) niingon nga ang ayroplano, usa ka Super Huey, padulong unta sa Tactical Operations Group sa Butuan City dihang nahagsa kini sa palibot sa Lungsod sa Loreto.

Matod pa niini, gipakatap ang helicopter aron pagsuporta sa relief operations sa mga dapit nga gibunalan sa Bagyong Tino.

Ang EastMinCom wala pa makahatag og dugang mga detalye mahitungod sa insidente, ilabi na sa mga pasahero sa naaksidente nga helicopter.

“Rescue and recovery operations are ongoing. The command is working closely with the emergency response teams in the area,” matod sa EastMinCom.

“EastMinCom appeals for the public’s understanding, prayers, and cooperation as efforts to locate the crew continue. Further updates will be provided once additional information becomes available,” dugang niini. / TPM / SunStar Philippines