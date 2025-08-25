Hepe, sakop sa Talisay PNP, negusyante gipasidunggan

Gipasidunggan sa Konseho sa Dakbayan sa Talisay ang hepe ug iyang sakop tungod sa pag-ila sa Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 sa Talisay City Police Station nga “Outstanding Police Community Affairs and Development (PCAD) ug “Best City Police Station” sa Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO).

Tungod niini, ang konseho nipasar og resulosyon nga niila sa maayong liderato nila ni PLTCOL. Atty. Maila C. Maramag ug ni PMSg. Marjorie Bero, hepe sa PCAD nga mao sab ang Best Senior Police Non-Commissioned Officer (PNCO) of the year sa PRO 7.

“Whereas, the exceptional leadership .unwavering dedication and commendable service of the Chief of Police and the Chief of PCR serve as a source of pride and inspiration to the entire community, befitting for such achievement is given due recognition and honor, “ nagkanayon ang resulosyon nga gipangahanan sa chairman sa committee on peace and order nga si Konsehal Danilo Caballero.

Si Mayor Gerard Anthony “Samsam” Gullas nipahalipay usab sa duha ka opisyal sa dungog nga ilang gihatag sa Talisay.

Matod ni Gullas nga padayon ang siyudad nga moabag sa panginahanglan sa kapulisan.

Apil usab sa gipahalipayan sa konseho ang negusyante nga si Cyril Velasco nga gihatagan sa CPPO sa Special Stakeholder Award.

Si Maramag nagpasalamat sa kagamhanan sa Dakbayan sa Talisay sa gihatag nga suporta ngadto sa kapulisan.

Si Velasco maoy chairperson sa City Advisory Group for Police Transformation and Development (CAPGPTD) sa Talisay. / VLM