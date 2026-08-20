Hingpit nga pagdili sa Roblox giduso sa DILG

Giduso sa Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) ang hingpit nga pagdili sa Roblox sa nasod, matod ni Secretary Jonvic Remulla niadtong Huwebes, Agusto 20, 2026.

“Yes, we are pushing for the total ban of Roblox. Ang Roblox lang kasi ang very particular na meron siyang link sa dark web sa tabi niya,” matod ni Remulla atol sa interbyu sa mga tigbalita sa Zamboanga.

Gipadayag ni Remulla kini nga pamahayag human sa nahitabong pagpamusil sa Ateneo de Zamboanga University niadtong Martes, Agusto 18, 2026, nga niresulta sa kamatayon sa duha ka estudyante, lakip na ang namusil.

Una na niyang gipadayag ang lig-ong pagtuo nga ang menor de edad nga suspek naimpluwensyahan sa duwa nga Roblox tungod sa paagi sa iyang pagpahigayon sa pagpamusil. Gi-livestream sa namusil ang insidente sa wala pa niya gitapos ang iyang kaugalingong kinabuhi.

“(We checked) ang social media apps niya, wala siyang conversation out of the ordinary. (We checked) chat groups niya, wala talaga. It is all in his head, that’s why we believe that it is influenced by the games,” matod ni Remulla.

“In fact, kung titingnan niyo ‘yung nangyari sa shooting, itsura niya video game. Nung una ko nakita, akala ko video game kasi talagang pinakita niya ‘yung firearms na usable, ipinakita niya ‘yung first-person perspective, so it really shows the undue influence ng video games,” dugang niya.

Matod ni Remulla nga base sa imbestigasyon, nag-inusara ra ang menor de edad nga suspek.

“The police report will come out in due time, but the facts remain that, as far as we can determine, (the minor suspect) acted alone in the sense that he planned, executed, and willfully did everything on his own. There was no conspiracy behind it. There was no active group that planned it with him. There was no family influence that made him do the unthinkable,” sumala pa niya. / TPM /SunStar Philippines