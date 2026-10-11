House Panel moendorso og bribery complaint batok ni Sara

Nagtinguha karon ang House prosecution panel sa pag-endorso sa mga reklamo nga bribery batok kang Bise Presidente Sara Duterte ngadto sa Department of Justice (DOJ) ug sa Office of the Ombudsman.

Gihimo ni House lead prosecutor ug Representative Gerville Luistro kining maong pamahayag atol sa usa ka press forum niadtong Sabado, Oktubre 10, 2026.

“Huwag kayong mawalan ng pag-asa dito sa bribery,” sumala pa ni Luistro.

“Kung kailangan, we will be making the necessary endorsement so that the Ombudsman or the DOJ can conduct the preliminary investigation for the possible filing of the case of bribery against respondent (Duterte) and officials of DepEd [Department of Education],” dugang niya.

Sa niaging semana, gibasura sa House prosecution panel ang Article III, nga naglakip sa reklamo sa bribery.

Gipadayag ni House prosecutor Keith Flores ang iyang kadasig ug pagsalig nga nakapresentar na sila og igong ebidensya sa tulo pa ka ubang mga artikulo sa impeachment batok kang Duterte.

Ang tulo ka ubang mga artikulo sa impeachment batok kang Duterte naglakip sa mga bahad nga iyang gihimo batok kang Presidente Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., Unang Ginang Liza Araneta Marcos, ug kanhi House Speaker Martin Romualdez (Article I), ang giingong panggamit sa pundo o alegasyong paggasto sa confidential funds sa Office of the Vice President ug sa Department of Education sa dihang siya pa ang kalihim niini (Article II) ug ang giingong unexplained wealth ug mga iregularidad sa Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (Article IV) ni Duterte.

Human na ang prosecution sa pagpresentar og mga saksi alang sa Articles I ug II, samtang nagpadayon pa ang mga hearing kalabot sa Article IV. /TPM / SunStar Philippines