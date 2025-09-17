House Speaker Martin Romualdez mi-resign

Pormal nga ni-resign si Leyte First District Representative Martin Romualdez niadtong Miyerkules, Septiyembre 17, 2025, isip speaker sa House of Representatives.

Atol sa plenary session, gipahibalo ni Romualdez ang iyang pag-resign aron panalipdan ang pagsalig sa publiko sa institusyon ug aron tugotan ang Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) nga mopadayon sa imbestigasyon niini sa mga anomaliya sa mga flood control project “nga gawasnon ug hingpit, nga walay pagduhaduha, walay pagpanghilabot, ug walay impluwensya.”

“The longer I stay, the heavier that burden grows on me, on this House, and on the president (Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr.). I always sought to support, and so after deep reflection and prayer, I made a decision. Today, with a full heart and a clear conscience, I tender my resignation as speaker of the House of Representatives,” matud ni Romualdez sa iyang speech.

“I leave this chamber as I first entered it: a humble servant ready to serve wherever duty may call. I step down not in surrender but in service, for sometimes, the greatest act of leadership is the grace to let go so that this institution may endure stronger than ever before,” dugang niya.

Gidepensahan ni Romualdez ang iyang integridad, nagpasiugda nga ang iyang desisyon dili angay isipon nga pag-ila sa sayop nga buhat.

Iyang gipasabot ang maong lakang isip usa ka buhat sa pagserbisyo imbes nga pag-atras.

“Let me be clear: Wala akong kasalanan at wala akong itinatago. Ang tanging layunin ko ay maglingkod at magpabuti ng buhay ng bawat pamilyang Pilipino. Yet I also know that when questions arise, it is the people’s trust that must always come first,” matud ni Romualdez sa iyang pamahayag.

Niluwat si Romualdez sa iyang puwesto tungod sa mga alegasyon nga aduna siyay kalambigitan sa korapsyon kalabot sa flood control projects. / TPM / SunStar Philippines