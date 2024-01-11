Howard mapasigarbuhong morepresentar sa Pilipinas

Mapasigarbuhon si National Basketball Association (NBA) legend Dwight Howard nga makarepresentar na siya sa Pilipinas sa usa ka international competition.

Si Howard usa sa pipila ka kanhi magduduwa sa NBA nga moduwa sa PH squad Strong Group alang sa Dubai International Basketball Championship nga ipahigayon sa sunod semana.

“It’s amazing. This is my third time here, and it’s always fun to come to the Philippines,” matod ni Howard nga napatik sa www.abs-cbnnews.com.

“I have some Filipino friends in the States, so being able to come here and represent the Philippines is a great honor, I take pride in it.”

Gipasabot sa kanhi Orlando Magic superstar nga determinado siya’ng tabangan ang Strong Group nga maangkon ang korona sa Dubai event.

“We’ve been really focused on what our mission is, and I’m here so everybody’s locked in.”