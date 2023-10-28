Hukom kang Brownlee mahibaw-an sunod semana

Mogawas na ang gipaabot nga hukom kang naturalized player Justin Brownlee kabahin sa iyang pagpositibo sa doping test sa Hangzhou Asian Games.

Matod pa ni Ginebra ug interim Gilas Pilipinas coach Tim Cone nga posible’ng naa na sa sunod semana ang desisyon gikan sa FIBA.

Posibleng suspensiyon ang madawat ni Brownlee.

“I don’t know for sure, but I heard that there might be a decision by Tuesday or Wednesday next week but I’m not nearly a hundred percent sure about that,” padayag ni Cone sa interbiyu sa CNN Philippines.

“Your guess is as good as mine at this point. FIBA has yet to come out with a decision in terms of the length of the suspension or anything of that sort,” dugang niini.

Pasabot ni Cone nga wa pasagdi si Brownlee kay gihatagan kini og full support.

“But I know that the SBP, the San Miguel Group, and everybody is trying their very best to give him all the support, the legal support he needs to shorten or remove the possible suspension,” ni Cone.

Si Brownlee maoy niaswat sa Pilipinas sa Asian Games gamit ang mabayanihon nga performance sa semifinals batok sa host nation China, dayon gisundan kini og solido nga duwa sa championship game kontra Jordan.

Tungod niini, nalangkat sa Pilipinas ang unang gold medal sa Asian Games human sa 61 ka tuig nga huwaw sa medalyang bulawan sa labing sikat nga duwa sa nasod.