Human sa 14 yrs., Griffin miretiro

Human sa 14 ka seasons, nakadesisyon si slamdunk artist Blake Griffin nga moretiro na sa National Basketball Association (NBA).

Gigamit ni Griffin ang social media aron ianunsyo ang iyang desisyon.

“I’m thankful for every single moment -- not just the good ones: the wins, the awards, the dunks, and the memorable times spent with family, friends, fans, teammates, and coaches,” mensahe ni Griffin.

Si Griffin, 35, gipili sa Los Angeles Clippers isip No. 1 overall pick niadtong 2010.

Gikan sa Clippers, nabalhin si Griffin sa Detroit Pistons, Brooklyn Nets ug Boston Cel­tics. / AP