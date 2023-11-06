Human sa 17 nila ka engkuwentro

Nimugna og 31 puntos ug pito ka assists si Donovan Mitchell aron agakon ang host Cleveland Cavaliers sa labing unang kadaugan niini batok sa Golden State Warriors, 115-104, human sa taas nga panahon sa 2023-24 National Basketball Association (NBA) ning Lunes, Nobiyembre 6, 2023 (PH time).

Ang kadaugan maoy nagputol sa 16 ka sunodsunod nga kapildihan sa Cavaliers batok sa Warriors.

Katapusang ningdaog ang Cavaliers batok sa Warriors niadto pang Disyembre 25, 2016.

Si Darius Garland nidugang og 24 puntos ug pito ka assists alang sa Cavaliers, nitunol og 13 puntos ug 16 ka rebounds si Evan Mobley samtang nitunol og 15 puntos si Max Strus.

“It’s a hell of a feeling,” matod ni Mitchell. “I know this is a rivalry, so I know how much this one meant to the fans. We’re trying to ultimately get to the level they’ve been at for a long time, and we put together a full game tonight.”

Ang Warriors gipangulohan ni Stephen Curry pinaagi sa iyang 28 puntos lakip na niini ang 7-of-11 three-point shooting, nidugang og 18 puntos si Draymond Green samtang ning-amot og 15 puntos matag usa sila si Klay Thompson ug Jonathan Kuminga.

Dili man tuod kaayo tantong dako ang labaw sa Cavaliers pagsugod sa 2nd half apan wala sila motugot nga makasikit og minos pa sa lima ka mga puntos ang Warriors hangtod na sa katapusang gutlo.

“We didn’t play with the force we needed to win this game,” batbat ni Thompson. “We definitely need to rebound the ball better. You can’t give this team that many second-chance points.”

Sa laing mga duwa, ningdaog ang Phoenix Suns batok sa Detroit Pistons, 120-106, Memphis Grizzlies batok Portland Trail Blazers, 112-100, Dallas Mavericks batok Charlotte Hornets, 124-118, ug Toronto Raptors batok San Antonio Spurs, 123-116 (OT).