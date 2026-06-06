Hunyo 8 opisyal nga magsugod ang klase

Nagkapuliki sa pagpangandam ang mga opisyal sa Department of Education (DepEd) sa Central Visayas ug ang mga tigdumala sa tunghaan alang sa pagbukas sa mga klase sa pampublikong eskwelahan sa Lunes, Hunyo 8, 2026.

Gibutyag ni DepEd Central Visayas Director Arturo Bayocot nga dungan nga gibalanse sa mga magtutudlo ang pag-andam sa campus ug ang pagpaubos sa training alang sa gibag-o nga curriculum sa senior high school.

Giduma sa DepEd-7 ang physical ug academic nga mga pagpangandam, diin dungan nga gipahigayon kining mga maong paningkamot.

“Just like Brigada Eskwela, that’s physical preparation. But ongoing is also the training of our teachers for the revised curriculum, especially the strengthened Senior High School,” matod ni Bayocot.

Iyang gipahayag nga ang School Year 2026-2027 maoy timaan sa pagpatuman sa gibag-o nga curriculum alang sa Grade 11, dungan sa mga update alang sa Grade 9 ug Grade 10.

Ang dungan nga kausaban sa curriculum ug ang mga pisikal nga pagpangandam maoy nakadugang sa trabaho sa mga magtutudlo.

“That’s why our teachers are a bit overwhelmed due to the overlapping of activities, but it does not stop the schools from really proceeding and pursuing the Brigada Eskwela for the entire week,” dugang pa ni Bayocot.

Matod ni Karem Bolok, ang prinsipal sa Mayor A.S. Fortuna Memorial Elementary School, nga ang mga magtutudlo nagtrabaho lapas sa ilang regular nga oras aron maseguro nga andam na ang tanan.

“I hope we are really ready this Monday because, anyway, we won’t stop until Friday. We said that the school cleanup drive is until June 1 to 5. We will extend until Sunday, and we will see to it that we will be ready. We must be ready,” matod ni Bolok./ ABC