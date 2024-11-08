HVI sa Dumaguete nakuhaan og P3.4M

PALAWMAN sa Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 ang imbestigasyon sa usa ka drug personality nga nadakpan sa gilusad nga buy-bust sa kapulisan sa Dakbayan sa Dumaguete, Negros Oriental, alas 5:46 sa hapon, Martes, Nobiyembre 5, 2024.

Ang City Drug Enforcement Unit sa Dumaguete City Police Station inabagan sa Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit ug PNP Drug Enforcement Group-Special Operation Unit 7 mipahigayon og buy bust sa Purok Mabugnawon 1, Barangay Junob, Dakbayan sa Dumaguete nga niresulta sa pagkasikop sa 41 anyos nga high value individual (HVI).

Ang maong suspetsado nakuhaan og mga binulto sa gituohang shabu nga mobalor sa P3.4 milyunes.

Matod ni Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, hepe sa kapulisan sa Central Visayas nga subayon kon si kinsa ang iyang supplier ug kinsa usab ang iyang mga downline.

“This marks an important step in our fight against the illegal drug trade. By working closely with the community, we are taking a stronger stance to address the drug issue and create a safer environment in Central Visayas. I congratulate the teams involved for their excellent work,” matod ni Aberin.

Ang mga nakuha’ng ebidensya gidala sa PNP Regional Forensic Unit alang sa chemical analysis.

Gipasakaan na og kasong kalapasan sa Republic Act 9165 nga naila nga Comprehensive Dangerous Drus Act of 2002 ang maong dinakpan. / AYB