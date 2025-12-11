IBP mikondenar sa pagbanhig-patay ni Atty. Duke Lincuna

Gikondenar sa Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) Cebu Chapter ang pagpatay ni Atty. Duke Ramil Perral Lincuna, CPA sa Huwebes, Disyembre 11, 2025.

Diha sa giluwatang pamahayag sa IBP Cebu Chapter, nanawagan kini sa mga awtoridad nga mohimo og dinaliang imbestigasyon sa hitabo.

Subay niini, ipatuman sab sa IBP Cebu Chapter ang mas hugot nga seguridad sa mga abogado sa siyudad.

“IBP Cebu is actively coordinating with law enforcement agencies to implement enhanced security and protective measures for its members, ensuring the right of all lawyers to practice without fear of reprisal or violence,” saysay niini.

Gawas sa IBP Cebu, nipadangat usab og pahasubo ngadto sa pamilya ang National Director for Comunications sa IBP 27th Board of Governors.

Gihimug-atan sa grupo nga walay lugar ang “violence” sa mga dumadapig sa balaod.

“Violence cannot be permitted to shape the fate of those who serve the rule of law,” saysay niini.

Si Linculan gipusil-patay sa wala pa mailhing mamumuno samtang nagmaneho sa iyang sakyanan sa alas 6:00 sa buntag diha sa dalan sa Sacris, Barangay Bakilid, Dakbayan sa Mandaue. / ANV