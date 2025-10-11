ICC mibasura sa hangyo nga interim release ni Duterte

Gibasura sa International Criminal Court (ICC) ang hangyo alang sa interim release ni kanhi Presidente Rodrigo Duterte, kinsa gipasakaan og kasong murder ug attempted murder nga may kalabutan sa labing menos 78 ka biktima atol sa iyang gubat batok sa ilegal nga drugas.

Sa desisyon nga gipirmahan sa tulo ka mga huwes sa ICC Pre-Trial Chamber I, ang korte miingon nga ang padayong detensyon ni Duterte nagpabiling gikinahanglan ubos sa mga polisiya sa Rome Statute.

“With regard to the need to ensure Mr. Duterte’s presence at trial, the Chamber recalls that Mr. Duterte has, from his initial appearance, contested his arrest and detention, calling it ‘a pure and simple kidnapping’,” base sa desisyon.

Namatikdan usab sa ICC ang mga komento ni Bise Presidente Sara Duterte kalabot sa pagbalhin ug detensyon sa iyang amahan sa Netherlands.

“In addition, his family not only physically resisted but also publicly voiced criticism regarding his arrest and detention and demanded that he be brought back to the Philippines,” matod sa ICC.

“More specifically, the Chamber notes that on July 19, 2025, Mr. Duterte’s daughter mentioned in public speeches the idea of breaking Mr. Duterte out of the ICC Detention Centre and attempted to delegitimize the Court’s proceedings against him, citing alleged collusion between the Court and the Philippine government as well as the use of ‘fake witnesses’,” dugang niini.

Matod sa mga hurado nga ang pamahayag ni Bise Presidente Duterte nga ang iyang amahan gustong mobalik sa Davao kon hatagan og interim release sukwahi sa pangangkon sa depensa nga magpabilin siya sa Netherlands kon hatagan og temporaryong kagawasan.

“The foregoing illustrates Mr. Duterte’s rejection of the proceedings against him before the Court and the willingness of his close family to help him evade detention and prosecution,” matod sa mga huwes.

“Moreover, given Mr. Duterte’s position as former president of the Philippines, he appears to have the necessary political contacts and to benefit from a network of support within the country, including his daughter, who currently holds the office of vice president, that may help him abscond,” dugang niini. / TPM / SunStar Philippines