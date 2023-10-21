Iguadala miretiro sa edad nga 39

Miretiro na ang four-time National Basketball Asso­ciation (NBA) champion nga si Andre Iguadala human sa 19 ka tuig nga career sa pro league.

“It’s just the right time,” padayag sa 39-anyos nga Iguadala. “Time started to get limited for me and I didn’t want to put anything in the back seat. I didn’t want to have to try to delegate time anymore. Especially with on the court, off the court with family. A lot.”

Si Iguadala, ang No. 9 overall pick sa 2004 NBA Draft gi­kan sa Arizona, miduwa og 1,231 NBA Games. Ang pinaka highlight sa iyang career mao ang upat ka championships ubos sa Golden State Warriors kauban nila ni Steph Curry, Klay Thompson ug Draymond Green.

Parti siya sa championship team sa Golden State niadtong 2015, 2017, 2018 ug 2022. Siya pud ang nahimong Finals Most Valuable Player sa 2015 nga championship.

Niduwa si Iguadala og walo ka seasons sa Philadelphia 76ers, usa sa Denver, unom sa Golden State, duha sa Miami ug ang last two season balik sa Warriors.

Nag-average si Iguadala og 11.3 puntos, 4.9 ka rebounds ug 4.2 ka assists. Ang iyang season high mao ang 19.9 pun­tos sa 2007-08 season sa 76ers.

Ang iyang nag-inusarang All-Star appearance nahitabo sa 2012 ubos pud sa 76ers.

“He’s one of the main reasons we’ve got those four banners hanging up. He was a foundational piece of what has been one of the great runs in NBA history,” matod ni Warriors coach Steve Kerr. “In many ways, Andre set the tone for the whole thing by agreeing to come off the bench in 2014-15, really sacrificing, and making the move that unlocked the team that allowed Harrison (Barnes) to thrive, that strengthened our bench, but also set a tone for unselfishness and team first mentality... Andre was just special.”