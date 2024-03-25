Iloilo mideklarar og outbreak sa pertussis

Ang Iloilo City Government, pinaagi sa ilang Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, opisyal nga nideklarar og outbreak sa pertussis (whooping cough) atol sa emergency meeting sa Lunes, Marso 25, 2024.

Ang deklarasyon niabot subay sa rekomendasyon sa Health and Sanitation Cluster nga gipangulohan sa City Health Office (CHO), nga nakatala og 15 ka mga kaso sa pertussis sukad niadtong Marso 25, pito niini ang kompirmado ug walo ang gidudahan.

Sa pagpangulo ni Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas, ang Konseho nipasar sa duha ka mga resolusyon, ang usa nideklarar og outbreak sa pertussis samtang ang usa, nirekomendar sa City Council sa pagdeklarar sa state of calamity taliwa sa balatian.

Ang mayor niingon nga mohimo siya og dinaliang hangyo ngadto sa Konseho sa Dakbayan, nga gipaabot nga mopahigayon og special session karong Martes, Marso 26, alang sa pag-aprobar sa deklarasyon.

“We need to access funds coming from the calamity fund; we cannot access it unless there is a declaration of the state of calamity,” matod ni Treñas.

Sa maong deklarasyon, giaprubahan usab ang proposed budget nga P16 mil­yunes atol sa tigom sa Konseho alang sa gikinahanglang mga lakang ug tubag batok sa pertussis.

Dakong tipik sa pundo mahiadto sa pagpalit og mga tambal ug bakuna.

“If necessary, we will add more funds,” matod ni Treñas.

Ang datos sa CHO nagpakita nga tulo sa mga kumpirmadong kaso gikan sa Molo, duha gikan sa Jaro 1, ug usa matag usa gikan sa Jaro II ug Arevalo.

Matod ni CHO Assistant Department Head Dr. Roland Jay Fortuna, may kinatibuk-ang 26,000 ka kabataan nga nag-edad 0 hangtod 59 ka bulan gikan sa distrito sa Jaro, Molo ug Arevalo ang giplanuhan nga bakunahan.

“If we have an outbreak, we have what we call ‘outbreak response immunization’, that is why we need additional vaccines. For adults, pregnant women on their third trimester are also high-risk, so we will give them the vaccine also because there’s possibility that they may be a carrier and the baby who is not yet vaccinated will have a big chance to acquire pertussis,” matod ni Fortuna.

Samtang, ang mga personnel sa Uswag Molecular Laboratory mopailawom sa pagbansaybansay alang sa pertussis testing aron dili na magpadala ang Siyudad og specimen sa Research Institute for Tropical Medicine.

Sumala sa CHO, ang pertussis, kasagarang nailhan nga whooping o hutoy sa ubo, usa ka makatakod kaayong respiratory infection tungod sa bakterya nga Bordetella pertussis.

Sa China, gitawag kini nga “100 ka adlaw nga ubo.” Ang incubation period pito hangtod sa 10 ka adlaw.

Ang mga indibidwal nga adunay taas nga peligro sa pertussis naglakip sa labing bata nga 12 ka bulan ang edad, sa ikatulo nga trimester sa pagmabdos, adunay mga kahimtang sa panglawas sa wala pa, o adunay close nga kontak sa taas og peligro.

Ang mga simtomas nag­lakip sa paroxysms sa pag-ubo, inspiratory “whooping,” post-tussive vomiting, ug apnea.

Kini makatakod pinaagi sa respiratory droplets. / Leo Solinap / PR