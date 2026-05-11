Imbestigasyon sa engkwentro sa Toboso di na idayon ni Benitez

Dili na idayon ni Negros Occidental 3rd District Representative Javier Miguel Benitez ang iyang resolusyon nga nagtinguha og imbestigasyon bahin sa armadong engkwentro sa Barangay Salamanca, Toboso niadtong Abril 19, 2026, diin 19 ka indibidwal ang nakalas.

“I earlier filed a resolution for inquiry in aid of legislation, intended as a fact-finding measure. I will not push it forward,” matod ni Benitez sa usa ka pamahayag niadtong Dominggo, Mayo 10, 2026.

Gipahayag ni Benitez nga aduna nay nagpadayong imbestigasyon gikan sa mga hingtungdang ahensiya sa gobiyerno sama sa Commission on Human Rights ug uban pa.

Matod niya ang saktong lakang mao ang pagtugot niini nga mga proseso nga mahuman nga walay bisan unsang politikanhong pagpanghilabot.

“Justice is best served by institutions doing their work, not by Congress getting ahead of them,” dugang niya.

Una na nga nipasaka si Benitez og House Resolution (HR) 969 nga nagtinguha og imbestigasyon sa katuyoan nga makatabang sa pagpanday og balaod bahin sa maong insidente.

“I commend the men and women of the 79th Infantry Battalion, the 3rd Infantry Division, and the Armed Forces of the Philippines for their service across Negros, and the barangay officials and community members whose vigilance and cooperation make that service possible,” ingon sa magbabalaod.

Dugang pa niya, gibutang nila ang ilang kaugalingon sa kakuyaw aron panalipdan ang mga komunidad gikan sa dekada na nga insurhensiya nga nikalas na og daghang kinabuhi, nipalayas og daghang pamilya, ug nipugong sa potensyal sa atong kabaryohan.

“The work is hard and dangerous. The people of Negros know it. Those who live in our barangays understand the true situation on the ground,” sumala pa ni Benitez.

Gipahayag niya nga ang insurhensiya sa Negros dili abstraction nga gidebatehan lang sa Manila o gilalisan sa internet.

“It is a daily reality our farmers, teachers, and local officials live with. It is felt in fear, in displacement, in lost school days, in stalled livelihoods,” dugang pa niya.

Niadtong Abril 19, may kinatibuk-ang 19 ka giingong mga rebelde sa New People’s Army ang napatay sa gitawag sa militar nga usa ka armadong engkwentro sa Barangay Salamanca. Lakip sa mga napatay mao ang usa ka journalist, usa ka student leader, ug duha ka Filipino-American.

Giawhag sab sa maong magbabalaod ang mga estudyante, peryodista, ug mga researcher nga moadto sa Negros aron magtuon, magdokumentar, ug magserbisyo sa mga komunidad nga makig-coordinate sa ilang mga institusyong akademiko, sa barangay, ug sa lokal nga kagamhanan (LGU).

“In parts of our province where the conflict remains live, coordination is a layer of safety. It is not a constraint on your work. We want you to be able to do what you came to do, and to go home safely,” matod ni Benitez.

Gipasabot sa magbabalaod nga ang kalinaw sa Negros dili makuha pinaagi sa pwersa lamang.

“Our people need two things in equal measure, protection and new sources of livelihood. Where there is no opportunity, despair grows. And despair is what the insurgency feeds on. We have seen this pattern across generations,” ingon niya. / MAP