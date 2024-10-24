Ime: 2025 budget mas maayo nga maglakip sa 'green infra'

Nunot sa pagkusokuso sa bagyong Kristine, si Senador Imee Marcos niingon nga dunay panginahanglan nga iapil ang pundo alang sa berdeng imprastraktura sa 2025 budget aron matubag ang mga problema sa bagyo ug pagbaha.

“Let’s start with simple solutions at the community level, such as expanding mangrove forests and planting indigenous bayog or Bambusa spinosa, which the ancient Filipinos used for housing, and gabion species, along riverbanks,” matod ni Marcos.

Gisugyot usab niya ang paggamit sa permeable materials aron ilisan ang tanang semento o "gray infrastructure."

Gisugyot usab sa senador nga magtukod ug pilot model sa usa ka “sponge city” nga makasugakod ug makasuyop sa kusog nga ulan, susama sa nagdaghan sa mga lugar nga daling mabahaan sa China ug India.

Sa 2025, ang budget sa imprastraktura gipaabot nga moabot sa P1.28 trilyon. Gipasiugda ni Marcos nga kinahanglang iapil sa gobyerno "green infrastructure."

“The budget is always focused on gray infrastructure, purely concrete structures, but we can’t deny that these materials aren’t permeable and can’t absorb rainwater,” matod ni Marcos.

“We need to invest in solutions like vertical parks, rooftop gardens, and void decks. The climate is deteriorating at a faster rate than anyone expected, it's time to fund green spaces even in urbanized zones. No doubt very costly would be the huge underground cistern city centers, such as those found in Amsterdam and Singapore, ” dason niya. / PR