Imee misugyot alang sa mas undanon nga tabang sa DSWD

"After carefully assessing AICS and AKAP programs, I think, it would be better to merge them. This way, we can provide more substantial aid to our fellow citizens who truly need help," matod ni Senator Imee R. Marcos atol sa deliberation sa budget sa Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Gihatagan niya og dakong pagtagad nga ang mga temporaryo nga handout dili makahatag og tinuod nga solusyon.

"We must expand the opportunities for them to find a job or invest in their own livelihood. Filipinos are not lazy—they just need help and inspiration to rise. Handouts alone are not a solution, but a real hope to overcome poverty."

Ang gisugyot nga paghiusa sa Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) ug Ayuda para sa Kapos ang Kita Program (AKAP) nagtumong nga mahimong mas epektibo ang pag-apudapod sa mga hinabang.

Imbes nga ipakaylap ang badyet sa lainlaing mga programa, mas maayo nga magpunting sa mga programa nga adunay dugay nga epekto.

Gihisgutan usab ni Marcos ang kamahinungdanon sa paghatag og dignidad sa mga lungsuranon pinaagi sa pagpatuman sa mga programa nga makapabati kanila nga mga produktibong miyembro sa katilingban.

"We must strengthen programs such as the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), Kalahi-CIDSS, and the Sustainable Livelihood Program, which address poverty even before AKAP," dugang niya.

Sa konklusyon, giawhag niya ang iyang mga kaubang magbabalaod nga maghiusa sa pagpakusog sa mga paningkamot sa pagbatok sa kakabos ug kagutom. / PR