Imee: Pag-deploy og 2K ka polis sa KJOC, sobra ra

“I condemn, in the strongest terms, the excessive show of force by the PNP in its raid on the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound in Davao City,” giluwatan nga pamahayag ni Senador Imee R. Marcos.

Gihulagway sa senador nga ang pag-deploy sa 2,000 ka mga police personnel ngadto sa compound sa usa ka relihiyon dili makatarunganon.

Naghatag lang og kasamok, kalisang ingon man niadtong nahitabong pagkamatay sa usa ka indibiduwal nagpakita lang nga usa ka matang sa pagpanglupig.

“I urge the PNP to be more circumspect in their actions, uphold guaranteed freedoms and prioritize the safety of civilians.

“Ito na ang pangalawang pagkakataong nagpamalas ng ‘di katanggap-tanggap na pwersa ang PNP; kailangan itong mahinto at hindi na maulit pa,” matod pa ni Sen. Marcos.

Dugang pa nga ang gihimo sa kapulisan naghatag lang og mantsa sa organisasyon.

Samtang ang Department of Justice (DOJ) mipadayag og suporta sa nagpadayon nga police operations didto sa 30 ka ektarya nga property sa KOJC.

Ang maong operasyon lehitimo og nasubay sa balaod pinaagi sa legal order gikan sa co-equal court, nga mao ang Temporary Protection Order (TPO) nga gitugot sa Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 15 ug gipirmahan ni Presiding Judge Mario C. Duaves niadtong Agusto 27, 2024.

“As much as the DOJ respects the Court’s prerogative, the Department, nonetheless, believes the TPO is already moot and academic considering the issues underscored therein have all been addressed.

“The DOJ stands in solidarity with the PNP in upholding the rule of law and in this quest for justice,”tipik sa press statement nga giluwatan sa DOJ niadtong Agusto 29, 2024. / FVQ, PR