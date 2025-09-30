Immonen namatay sa cancer

Nipanaw sa laing kalibutan niadtong Lunes, Septiyembre 29, 2025 (PH time) ang usa sa labing maayong mga bilyarista lukop kalibutan nga si Mika Immonen sa Finland tungod sa sakit nga colerectal cancer.

Nag-edad siya og 52.

Napahiluna sa Hall of Fame dekada na ang nakalabay, si Immonen nabantog human siya nakalabni og duha ka world titles diin iyang nasakmit ang kampyunato sa 2001 World Nine-Ball Championship ug 2009 World Ten-Ball Championship.

“Immonen, known as The Iceman, was widely considered by fans, peers, and pundits to be one of the greatest to ever play the game whilst in his prime. His fearless playing style and incredible shot making won the adoration of fans all over the world,” pamahayag sa Matchroom Pool sa social media accounts niini.

Ubay-ubay sa dekalidad nga mga Pinoy nga bilyarista sama nila ni legendary Efren “Bata” Reyes, Francisco “Django” Bustamante ug ang kasamtangang world champion nga si Carlo Biado ang ningpadayag sa ilang pahasubo sa nahitabo ni Immonen.

Si Immonen, kinsa gitawag og “The Iceman”, kapila na sab niasdang sa Pilipinas aron kontrahon ang labing dekalidad nga mga Pinoy niyang kaparang.

Dinhi sa Pilipinas naangkon ni Immonen ang korona sa 2003 Philippine 9-Ball Open diin iyang gipilde si Reyes sa finals; 2009 WPA World 10-Ball Championship diin iyang gibuntog ang laing Pinoy nga si Lee Vann Corteza; ug 2012 World Cup of Pool diin kaub an niya ang iyang kababayang si Petri Makkonen.

Nahimong miyembro si Imonnen sa Billiards Congress of America Hall of Fame.

“Your legacy lives. No more pain. Another sad news in the pool industry. May you rest in peace,” pahasubo ni Biado nga gipaagi sa social media.

“Thank you for everything champ. Sobrang nakakalungkot,” mensahe sab sa laing dekalidad nga Pinoy nga bilyarista nga si Johann Chua.

“Mika … Pare, for many years of friendship we laugh together like no tomorrow & we fight like kids but above all we still ended up friends. We may not have that long conversation at the airport but it means so much to me. No more pain pare,” mensahe sab ni Jeffrey De Luna, laing Pinoy nga nakakulit sab og pangalan sa billiards. / ESL