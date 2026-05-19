Impeachment trial sugdan bisa’g di motunga si Sara

Gibutyag ni House impeachment prosecutor Joel Chua sa Manila niadtong Martes, Mayo 19, 2026, nga magpadayon ang impeachment trial batok kang Bise Presidente Sara Duterte bisan pa kon dili motunga sa Senate impeachment court.

“The impeachment court issued a writ of summons, because the writ of summons, dalawa ang purpose niyan. One is for the Vice President to appear before the impeachment court and the other one, for her to submit the answer within 10 days,” matod ni Chua.

Giingon niya nga mamahimong pilion ni Duterte ang personal nga pagtunga, pagtugot sa iyang mga abogado nga morepresentar kaniya, o kaha hingpit nga dili moapil isip kabahin sa iyang legal nga estratehiya.

“Well, that depends on the legal strategy of the defense. That is not for us to decide. Right now, the vice president is not under our consideration to be our hostile witness,” dugang pa niya.

Bisan pa man, gipasabot ni Chua nga bisan kon si Duterte o ang iyang mga abogado dili motunga sa impeachment court, magpadayon gihapon ang proseso ug automatic nga irehistro sa korte ang “not guilty” nga mosyon alang sa bise presidente.

Matod niya, klaro kining gilatid ubos sa Senate Resolution No. 39, nga maoy nagsagop sa mga lagda sa pamaagi nga nagdumala sa mga impeachment trial alang sa ika-20 nga Kongreso.

Dugang pa niya nga human sa pagduso sa pleadings, mosunod ang impeachment court ngadto sa pretrial proceedings diin ang mga ebidensya, mga saksi, ug ang mga isyu sa husay pormal nga ilhon sa dili pa sugdan ang aktuwal nga binuat-ay sa kaso.

Bisan og wala gikinahanglan nga personal nga motestigo si Duterte, gipahayag ni Chua nga gipaabot sa publiko nga makadungog sa tubag sa bise presidente kabahin sa mga pasangil batok kaniya.

Kinahanglan ang 2/3 nga boto, o labing menos 16 sa 24 ka senador-maghuhukom, aron makonbikto ang Bise Presidente sa mga kasong impeachment batok kaniya.

Kon mapakyas sa pagkuha sa gikinahanglan nga mga boto, moresulta kini sa pagka-absuwelto ni Duterte.

Ang mga articles of impeachment gumikan sa pasangil batok ni VP Sara sa sayop nga paggamit sa P612.5 milyunes nga confidential funds, kapakyas sa saktong pagbutyag sa iyang tinuod nga katigayonan sa iyang Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN), paghimo og bribery sa iyang panahon isip kalihim sa Edukasyon, ug paghimo og seryosong hulga batok kang Presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, ug kanhi Speaker Martin Romualdez. / PNA