Inoue gipahimangnuan kabahin sa plano niining mosaka sa 126

Gipahimangnuan ni kanhi world champion American Paulie Malignaggi si undisputed super bantamweight champion Japanese Naoya “Monster” Inoue kabahin sa plano niining mosaka sa featherweight division.

Nakasulti si Malignaggi niini basi sa resulta sa labing ulahing away ni Inoue batok ni Mexican Luis Nery.

Ning maong away, nasinati ni Inoue ang labing una niyang pagka-knockdown ug nahitabo kini sa first round.

Hinuon nibangon si Inoue ug iyang gi-knockout si Nery sa 6th round.

“When you see Inoue getting dropped at 122, despite the domination he’s still showing, you’re starting to realize, maybe there’s a ceiling here,” matod ni Malignaggi nga napatik sa boxingscene.com.

“He’s starting to feel the punches a little bit too much; a guy dropped him that had no business stopping him, even though he got up and dominated him. What are we going to see from Inoue at 126?”/ ESL