Gidayeg sa mga military officials sa Eastern Visayas ang kasundalohan sa Australia human sa bag-ohay lang natapos nga “Philippine-Australian Army-to-Army Exercise Kasangga 2026-2” nga gipahigayon sa Headquarters 8th Division Training School sa Barangay Fatima, Hinabangan, Samar.

“To our friends from the Australian Army, we sincerely thank you for your continued support and cooperation,” matod ni Brigadier General Niceforo Diaz Jr., ang assistant division commander sa 8th Infantry Division (8ID).

“Your willingness to train with us and share your experience shows the value you place on our partnership. We are grateful for the friendship, and we look forward to more opportunities to work together,” dugang niya, samtang nagpadangat sab sa mensahe gikan sa Commanding General sa Philippine Army nga si Lieutenant General Ronald Gumiran.

Atol sa maong kalihukan, gihatagan og pasidungog sa kasundalohan ang mga hingtungdan—lakip na ang mga lokal nga yunit sa gobiyerno ug uban pang mga ahensiya nga kauban sa programa—tungod sa ilang suporta sa pagpatuman niini.

“The 8ID emphasized that international military cooperation and meaningful stakeholder partnerships remain essential in developing a well-trained, interoperable, and mission-ready force,” matod sa kasundalohan.

“The successful culmination of Kasangga 2026-2 reinforces the 8ID’s commitment to continuous capability development, stronger international partnerships, and collaborative efforts toward a peaceful and secure Eastern Visayas,” dugang pa niini. / Ronald O. Reyes / SunStar Philippines